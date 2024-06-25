‘Greatest Moment of My Life’: Tatiana Maslany On Twerking Scene With Megan Thee Stallion In She-Hulk

While appearing at San Antonio’s Superhero Comic Con over the weekend, popular actress Tatiana Maslany recalled twerking with Megan Thee Stallion on a season 1 episode of her Disney+ MCU show She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. "I had been to multiple Megan Thee Stallion concerts before this. I was ready. That was the greatest moment of my life," said Maslany, according to Agents of Fandom.

The Grammy Award winner appeared as herself in The People vs. Emil Blonsky episode, where her character, a lawyer, represented Megan in a lawsuit against a shape-shifting Asgardian Light Elf impersonator. Although there have been TV series and films about the Hulk since the 1970s, there was actually an attempt to bring She-Hulk to the big screen in the 1990s.

More on Tatiana Maslany's character in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

The fan-favorite show stars Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters (aka She-Hulk), a fearless lawyer who’s cousins with Bruce Banner, aka the Hulk. She possesses similar strength and abilities as the OG Green Monster superhero.

In 2020, Maslany was confirmed to lead the show alongside Mark Ruffalo, reprising his role again as Bruce Banner, with Jameela Jamil as the show’s antagonist.

Moreover, the actress is supremely talented and is known for depicting several fictional and dark characters, including the one in 2013, in which she played not seven, not 10, but 17 characters on BBC America’s Orphan Black. The show received a lot of viewers and was especially popular among sci-fi fans. It ran for five seasons, from 2013 to 2017 and Maslany won a couple of awards for it.

More about the show She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Marvel's popular series, was released on August 18, 2022, and ran for nine episodes until October 13. It is the last television series of Phase Four in the MCU.

While She-Hulk: Attorney at Law may not be returning for Season 2 due to budget constraints, there is still hope for the character's future in the MCU. The series received mostly positive reviews from critics, with special praise for Maslany's performance, costume, and screen presence, though reception for the series' visual effects was mixed.

Francesca Gailes, Jacqueline J. Gailes, Melissa Hunter, Dana Schwartz, Kara Brown, Zeb Wells, and Cody Ziglar serve as writers on the series, many of whom come from sitcom and TV show backgrounds.

