'Greatest Singer on Earth': How Olivia Wilde went from BASHING Justin Bieber to praising him

It is not unusual for celebrities to make and break their personal relations in the industry. This is something that happened between Olivia Wilde and Justin Bieber. Back when Justin Bieber was still a teenager and had only entered the industry, Olivia certainly was not keen on the young boy. A lot had transpired at that time when she called out Justin. However, in a recent turn of events, the actress went on to call him the 'greatest,' as per PEOPLE. Here is how this entire matter played out.

Olivia Wilde calls Justin the 'greatest'

Well, it was certainly not in any interview that Olivia talked about Justin, Rather, it was in a recent episode of SubwayTakes where Olivia Wilde, the actress and director, shared her unique perspective on karaoke and couldn't help but express her admiration for Justin Bieber, whom she dubbed "the greatest singer on Earth." Wilde appeared on the one-minute talk show set in the New York City subway, where she made a bold statement: individuals who possess remarkable singing talent should be prohibited from participating in karaoke.

She then delved deeper into her reasoning as host Kareem Rahma posed a hypothetical question involving Justin Bieber, to which Wilde promptly interrupted with her heartfelt admiration for the pop sensation. "The greatest singer on Earth," she enthusiastically declared, referring to Bieber.

What had happened in 2013?

Back in 2013, these were not the thoughts of the actress about Justin Bieber. At the time, Bieber fans heavily criticized her on social media for a post in which she advised the then-19-year-old singer to "put your f------g shirt on" after he was spotted shirtless in London. Wilde later clarified her intention during an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, stating that she was genuinely concerned about Bieber in the freezing London weather, and her post was misunderstood and made with affection.

Well, there seems to be no misunderstanding between the two at the time. Thus, all updates from the world of pop culture will be served right here. Keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more intel.

ALSO READ: 'Oh hi': Justin Bieber posts picture of wife Hailey in blue bob-cut wig, cuddles with her after fifth wedding anniversary celebrations