Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong says he's 'renouncing' his US citizenship after Roe v Wade ruling

The recent Supreme Court ruling of striking down Roe v Wade in the US that protected abortion rights has several citizens outraged. Celebrities have been speaking out against the move and recently Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong also expressed his views on the same during his concert in London as he addressed the crowd during the same.

Speaking to the crowd during his London performance, Armstrong hinted that he's ready to move to the UK. He said, "I'm renouncing my citizenship. I'm coming here. He further added, "There's just too much stupid in the world to go back to that miserable excuse for a country. Oh, I'm not kidding. You're going to get a lot of me in the coming days", via USA Today.

Armstrong's reaction to the ruling comes after Olivia Rodrigo recently took to the Glastonbury festival stage and dedicated Lily Allen's song "F**k You" to the Supreme Court justices for their decision. Billie Eilish, who headlined Glastonbury on Friday also dedicated the performance of her song Your Power to the SCOTUS judges who voted to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Taking to the stage, Eilish said, "The song we’re about to do is, I think, one of the favourites that we’ve written and it’s about the concept of power and how we need to always remember how not to abuse it. And today is a really, really dark day for women in the US I’m just going to say that as I cannot bear to think about it any longer in this moment."

