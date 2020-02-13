The Green Knight Teaser: Dev Patel shines bright in the fantasy medieval tale by director David Lowery

The teaser of the film, The Green Knight has been released by the makers which sees, the lead actor Dev Patel as Sir Gawain, who is ready to take on a gigantic evil force called Green Knight.

The character of The Green Knight is from a 14th century Arthurian poem. An intriguing tale by director David Lowery has taken the character an engaged it in a fantasy tale set in the medieval era. The teaser of the film, The Green Knight has been released by the makers which sees, the lead actor Dev Patel as Sir Gawain, who is ready to take on a gigantic evil force called Green Knight. The Hollywood drama set in the bygone era, is an adaptation of Sir Gawain and the Green Knight. This fact, has raised a lot of expectation from the fans and film audience, as the teaser sees, Dev Patel's character taking on the villain in a fierce battle.

The lead character played by Dev is ready with a sword to lock horns with a gigantic green skinned evil who wants to ruin the surroundings. Dev Patel's Sir Gawain is King Arthur’s nephew, who embarks on a curious journey to confront Green Knight. The David Lowery directorial will also star Joel Edgerton, Barry Keoghan, Alicia Vikander, and The Witch actors Ralph Ineson and Kate Dickie. Actor, Sean Harris, known for essaying the villain's role in the recent Mission: Impossible flicks, will be seen as King Arthur.

The much-awaited film, will see the collaboration between, David Lowery and A24. The studio has backed the director's previous venture called A Ghost Story. This film was a winner at the box office as well have received great acclaim from the critics. A Ghost Story collected 2 million dollars at box office.

