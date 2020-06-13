Greenland: Gerard Butler's upcoming film to hit the big screen on July 31?

The news reports also state that the Ric Roman Waugh directorial was previously slated for a release in the month June. But, due to the global outbreak of Coronavirus, the cinemas across the world faced closure.

The upcoming film, Greenland starring Gerard Butler is expected to release in theatres on July 31 in the United States. As per the latest news reports, the Gerard Butler and Morena Baccarin starrer will finally hit the screens in July. The news reports also state that the Ric Roman Waugh directorial was previously slated for a release in the month June. But, due to the global outbreak of Coronavirus, the cinemas across the world faced closure. Now, slowly and steadily all the economies across the globe are opening up, and businesses are resuming their operations. The makers of Greenland, have reportedly release on July 31 after missing its previous release date of June 12.

The film Greenland is written by Chris Sparling and is backed by STX. As per news reports, the story of the Gerard Butler starrer revolves around the life of a family who is battling to survive as the world is nearing its end. Many Hollywood filmmakers had to push their respective films ahead of their original release dates due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Films like Daniel Craig's No Time To Die, Mulan, Marvel Cinematic Universe film, Black Widow starring Scarlett Johansson, Fast and Furious 9, A Quiet Place II, and many other postponed their releases due to the Coronavirus lockdown, which led to the closing of cinema halls.

Now, many Hollywood directors have announced the new release dates of their film and many other are planning on announcing the new release dates for the films.

