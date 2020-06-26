  1. Home
Greenland TRAILER out: Gerard Butler starrer is all about apocalyptic madness & dodging disasters

The official trailer of Gerard Butler and Morena Baccarin starrer Greenland is finally out. The movie is scheduled to be released on 14th August 2020.
The official trailer of the much-awaited disaster thriller Greenland is out and one can already figure out the tense moments and madness that will be felt when the movie releases on the theatres. The trailer of the movie gives us a gist of what Gerard Butler and his on-screen family will be facing in the action-flick. It starts off with the reports of a comet passing the earth only to be crashing a while later and falling down as fragments of fire.

Butler’s association with the entire thing is revealed gradually as the trailer proceeds and it is shown how the family patriarch leaves no stone unturned to shift his wife and kid to a safe place which happens to be in Greenland. Well, as expected, the family will have to face a lot of hurdles before safely reaching the bunker and that is how the movie’s story will proceed. A few tense situations have already been shown in the trailer that includes shootouts, dodging fireballs, destruction of a plane, and more.

Talking about Greenland, the disaster thriller features Gerard Butler, Morena Baccarin, David Denman, Andrew Bachelor, and Scott Glenn in the lead roles. The American drama has been co-produced by Gerard Butler himself and is directed by Ric Roman Waugh. The screenplay for the movie has been given by Chris Sparling. The most awaited action flick is scheduled to be released on August 14, 2020.

Check out the official trailer of Greenland below:

