Greta Gerwig’s Narnia Heads to Imax First in Landmark Netflix Deal

“I think there are like eight movies planned… and what Imax does best is launch franchises and launch events.” With that vision in mind, Imax’s exclusive two-week theatrical run of Greta Gerwig’s Narnia before its Netflix debut has set a new precedent in the industry. However, CEO Rich Gelfond has made it clear that such deals won’t become a regular occurrence just yet.

Speaking to investors after Imax’s earnings report, Gelfond described the complexity of the Narnia deal, which required balancing the interests of exhibitors, the director, and Netflix. “That deal took a pretty long time to put together,” he noted, emphasizing the challenge of aligning theatrical and streaming strategies.

Despite the hurdles, Gelfond believes Narnia is a perfect fit for Imax’s model, especially given its franchise potential. “This is the kind of movie that is very conducive to an Imax release,” he said, highlighting the immersive experience the format provides for epic storytelling.

Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos has framed the deal as a strategic move rather than a shift in Netflix’s overall theatrical approach, calling it a “release tactic” designed to generate buzz. However, the collaboration signals a growing openness from streaming giants to experiment with theatrical exclusivity.

Beyond Narnia, Imax is expanding its footprint in Hollywood and global markets, partnering with Apple Original Films on the upcoming F1 movie and anticipating a record-breaking $1.2 billion in global box office revenue in 2025. With demand surging in China and more films being shot specifically for Imax, the company sees continued growth ahead.

While Imax and Netflix’s Narnia partnership marks a significant step in bridging streaming and theatrical releases, Gelfond remains cautious about making such deals a regular occurrence. However, if Narnia proves successful, it could open the door to more strategic collaborations—reshaping the way blockbuster films reach audiences worldwide.