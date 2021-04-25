Greta Thunberg calls India’s COVID 19 crisis ‘Heartbreaking’: The global community must step up

As India reported its third consecutive day with over 3 lakh Coronavirus cases, Environmental activist Greta Thunberg took to her social media to seek global help. Take a look.

Environmental activist Greta Thunberg uses her social media platform to draw light on numerous socio-political issues. Amid the rise in Coronavirus cases and the commencement of the pandemic’s second wave, several people are getting tested positive for the virus every single day. Due to the lack of health care facilities, countless mortalities have been reported in the last few weeks. To address the intense situation with the world, Greta took to her social media to highlight the current COVID-19 situation in the country with a recent tweet.

The campaigner called the current situation in India ‘Heartbreaking’ and asked for support on a global level to push other countries to come forward with their aid. While sharing the message, Greta also shared a news report by Sky News about the health crisis as India reported its third consecutive day with over 3 lakh cases. “Heartbreaking to follow the recent developments in India. The global community must step up and immediately offer the assistance needed. #CovidIndia,” she wrote while seeking assistance globally to help the country in this grieve situation. Several people re-tweeted her statement and praised her for using her platform to show her support.

Take a look at Greta Thunberg’s tweet:

Heartbreaking to follow the recent developments in India. The global community must step up and immediately offer the assistance needed. #CovidIndia https://t.co/OaJVTNXa6R — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) April 24, 2021

With over 3 lakh Coronavirus cases, India recorded the highest daily spike in the world. The country also recorded 2,624 deaths making it the most number of deaths in a day since the pandemic started. Active cases have crossed the 25 lakh mark on Saturday and Delhi and Maharashtra recorded the highest ever mortalities in a day.

