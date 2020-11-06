Greta Thunberg uses Donald Trump’s year old quote on him; Tells him to ‘chill’ amidst US Election drama

Climate change activist Greta Thunberg recently threw shade at President Donald Trump by using his year-old tweet about Greta’s anger management on him now. Anderson Cooper also called out Trump over his recent US Election drama.

Greta Thunberg recently threw some epic shade at current president Donald Trump. Almost a year after the 74-year-old President of the United States told the 17-year-old climate change activist to “chill” on Twitter and accused her of having an anger management problem, Greta is now doing the same to Trump as he continues to demand that the polls stop counting votes amid the 2020 presidential election.

“So ridiculous. Donald must work on his Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Donald, Chill!” she wrote, directly referencing his own tweet to her a year ago. For the unversed, Trump has been filing lawsuits to have votes halted and examined in Pennsylvania and in Michigan, which has been called for Biden.

So ridiculous. Donald must work on his Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Donald, Chill! https://t.co/4RNVBqRYBA — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) November 5, 2020

So ridiculous. Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill! https://t.co/M8ZtS8okzE — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2019

Greta is not the only one who’s calling out the current President, yesterday, Anderson Cooper reacted to Donald Trump‘s shocking speech amid the election vote counts on Thursday. The 53-year-old CNN anchor responded to the 74-year-old President of the United States’ speech, and his commentary quickly went viral on social media. In the speech, Trump claimed that the election was being stolen from him without legitimate evidence, spewing many falsehoods throughout.

Anderson reacted to Trump’s address by saying: “That is the President of the United States. That is the most powerful person in the world. And we see him like an obese turtle on his back, flailing in the hot sun, realizing his time is over,” he explained.

ALSO READ: US Elections: Desis share hilarious memes on Donald Trump after Joe Biden overtakes him in Georgia

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×