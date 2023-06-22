Greta Van Fleet's Josh Kiszka comes out as LGBTQ+; Singer reveals being in a same-sex relationship for 8 years

Josh Kiszka from Greta Van Fleet recently spoke out about his sexuality. The rock singer took to Instagram to talk about the recently passed bill in Tennessee. While discussing the anti-LGBTQ+ laws, he came out as well. The singer made a shocking revelation when he shared that he has been in a relationship for 8 years now.

Josh Kiszka reveals being in a relationship for 8 years

Josh Kiszka took to Instagram to speak out about LGBTQ+ rights. After the recent anti-LGBTQ+ laws were passed in Tenessee, the singer decided to come out and “speak his truth.” The musician expressed his opinions in an Instagram post along with a picture of himself. "Where I've settled a home in Tennessee, legislators are proposing bills that threaten the freedom of love," he began.

Josh opened up about how he wants to “speak his truth.” He wrote, "It's imperative that I speak my truth for not only myself, but in hopes to change hearts, minds, and laws in Tennessee and beyond."

The singer made a shocking revelation when he admitted that he has been in a long-term relationship for several years. "These issues are especially close to my heart as I’ve been in a loving, same-sex relationship with my partner for the past eight years,” Josh opened up about his partner. He further explained why he has decided to go public about his relationship. “Those close to me are well aware, but it’s important to me to share publicly,” he added.

Josh Kiszka talks about LGBTQ+ rights

"Over the years, the outpouring of love for the LGBTQ+ community has been resounding,” Josh wrote. He also mentioned how there is so much work to be done. The singer then added that he wanted to share ways in which everyone can “advocate for this valiant cause." Kiszka called the LGBTQ+ community a “cultural pillar” and said that the community is constantly “championing positivity and acceptance through art, music, literature, film, and most importantly, legislation."

He concluded his heartfelt message by writing, "The greatest mortal gift of all is our capacity to love and as we travel through time, may our greater understanding of the matter around and within us teach us to love ever deeper."

Josh is a member of a band named Greta Van Fleet which was formed in Frankenmuth, Michigan, in 2012. Tennessee became the first US state that passed a law that banned public drag performances. The state has ever since passed more anti-LGBTQ+ laws. One such law bans gender-affirming care for trans youth, according to the Associated Press.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Ru Paul’s Drag Race queens praise new Mexico franchise, claim it shouldn’t be missed by viewers