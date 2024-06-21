We all go crazy and, at the same time, nervous when we meet stars. However, Austin Butler, who is one of the biggest young stars himself, recalled getting starstruck! During his Thursday interview on the Today show, the Oscar-nominated actor revealed that he was so nervous after running into the Barbie star that he was unable to introduce himself.

Austin Butler recalls being too starstruck by Ryan Gosling

Butler recalled the incident "about getting starstruck by Ryan Gosling" and said, "It's when you don't expect to see somebody; so I saw him outside of a hotel that I was staying in, and I had to go into another door." Butler added that he "couldn't say hello" because he "grew up admiring him so much."

But Butler wasn't just captivated by Gosling—there were other famous people in Hollywood. He also recalls being at a recent Paul McCartney-hosted, star-studded party. He revealed earlier this week on Jimmy Kimmel Live! that the party included Bruce Springsteen, Tom Hanks, Mick Jagger, Taylor Swift, and Ringo Starr.

Even though Butler has many acting credits under his belt and is already well-known in Hollywood, he often expresses gratitude for all of the success he has had throughout his career. Butler once said, "I’ve been acting for 20 years, and you know, most of that time you just try to pay the rent and pay for gas, so right now I just feel very grateful.” Meanwhile, Butler is awaiting the release of his upcoming film, The Bikeriders.

About The Bikeriders

The Bikeriders, a new crime drama, brings audiences to Chicago in the 1960s, when bike gangs were a big thing. Austin Butler, Jodie Comer, Tom Hardy, and other actors are among the ensemble cast members in this Jeff Nichols-helmed film.

The film The Bikerides, which opens in theaters later this month, chronicles the exploits of the Vandals, an outlaw motorcycle club that undergoes a drastic change and turns into a vicious criminal organization. It is said to have been influenced by Danny Lyon's 1968 picture book of the same name, which spent years chronicling the real-life Outlaws Motorcycle Club.

