Grey’s Anatomy alum Jesse Williams’ divorce with Aryn Drake Lee reaches settlement after 3 years of filing

Grey’s Anatomy alum Jesse Williams has reportedly wrapped up his messy divorce battle with ex-wife Aryn Drake-Lee after 3 years of filing for separation.

Grey’s Anatomy alum Jesse Williams' 3-year divorce has officially wrapped up. The judge recently signed off to finalize the star's divorce settlement with ex-wife Aryn Drake-Lee. According to the legal docs, obtained by TMZ, the duo will share joint legal and physical custody of their 2 young children--son Maceo and daughter Sadie. However, they have to meet and confer with each other about posting images of the kids on social media.

As for the couple’s finances: Aryn was assigned the couple’s family house in LA, along with their houses in Brooklyn and Oakland. She's also keeping a leased 2017 Audi Q7 SUV and 2018 Q5 SUV, while Jesse gets to keep his leased 2018 Porsche Cayenne SUV. Jesse will reportedly also be keeping the USD 936,810 he made in profits from Grey's Anatomy since their 2017 separation.

As per reports, other accounts and royalties accumulated during their marriage will be split up, and Jesse's still on the hook for child support. According to the documents via TMZ, he owes USD 50,629 per month for the 2 kids up until October 2019, and then USD 40k per month after that. He also has to fork over 2 more spousal support payments of USD 50,695 for August 2019 and September 2019 to Aryn.

For the unversed, Jesse filed to end his 5-year marriage to Aryn in 2017, after being together for 13 years. When Jesse filed for divorce.

