Grey’s Anatomy bids goodbye to another series regular as Greg Germann exits show

Actor Greg Germann, who plays Dr. Tom Koracick, has bid goodbye to ABC's medical drama as a series regular. Read details below.

Grey’s Anatomy is dealing with one blow after another! Weeks after Jesse Williams' exit, another series regular is leaving the beloved medical drama. Actor Greg Germann, who plays Dr. Tom Koracick, will be bidding goodbye to ABC's drama as a series regular. The episode will be aired on 20 May and will be the last of Dr Tom's long journey on the show.

The Shonda Rhimes-created drama saw Greg Germann join the cast as a recurring character in its 14th season. Post that, the actor was upped to series regular ahead of its 16th season.

Grey's Anatomy's showrunner Krista Vernoff released a statement announced Greg's exit. It read, "Greg Germann is a comic genius and we are so lucky that he brought his talents to our show these last few years. We will miss Greg terribly in the day to day — but we plan to see Tom Koracick again!"

On the 20 May episode, both series regular Greg and Jesse Williams will be written out of the show on the episode which is titled “Tradition.” Greg also released a statement on his exit and said, "To have worked with all the incredibly talented people involved with Grey’s over the past few years has been such a privilege. A big thank you to the fans as it has truly been a shared experience!"

Grey's Anatomy is currently in its 17th season with just a handful of actors from the first season around.

