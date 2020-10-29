Grey's Anatomy likely to end after 17 seasons; Ellen Pompeo thinks ‘this year could be it’ for the show

Grey’s Anatomy may have some bad news coming their way! The show might be ending sooner than expected. In an interview with Variety, the star of the series Ellen Pompeo, who is one of the few cast members who has been with the show since day one, said: “We don’t know when the show is really ending yet. But the truth is, this year could be it.

“I don’t take the decision lightly. We employ a lot of people and we have a huge platform,” she continued. “And I’m very grateful for it. You know, I’m just weighing out creatively what we can do. I’m really, really, really excited about this season. It’s probably going to be one of our best seasons ever. And I know that sounds nuts to say, but it’s true.”

In case you missed it, in September, ABC released a trailer of their upcoming season 17 of Grey’s Anatomy, which is the longest-running primetime medical drama ever. This upcoming season the show will follow a group of heroic Seattle firefighters as they put their lives and hearts on the line, stars Jaina Lee Ortiz. Grey’s is set to return with season 17 on November 12, 2020.

