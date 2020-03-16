Greyhound New Trailer: Tom Hanks leads a battle against Nazi submarines in the World War II

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

The new trailer of Greyhound is out and it features Tom Hanks leading a war against Nazi submarines in the World War II. Check it out.

In the latest trailer of Tom Hanks starrer World War II, Greyhound, Hanks leads a fierce war against the Nazi submarines. The film is set in the early days of WWII, it features Hanks as Capt. Ernest Krause leading an international convoy of 37 Allied ships. As the ships cross the North Atlantic, they are chased by wolf packs of Nazi submarines, leading to a deadly confrontation. The trailer opened with Hanks saying a prayer, apparently before leading the battle.

“Dear Lord, let your holy angel be with me that the evil foe may have no power over me. Into your hands, I commend myself, my body, and soul. Amen,” he says in the clip. During their mission, Hanks’ crew also finds out that they have entered territory where plane cover cannot reach them for five days, which means they will have to fight for their lives and survive on their own. While they do manage to destroy a Nazi sub initially, the crew faces many challenges during the mission.

Check out the trailer here:

The trailer gives a sneak peek into the action-packed sea battle and it features a stunning background score that perfectly complements the tone of the film. The trailer also focuses on how the crew develops a relationship with their commander Hanks. The film, which was initially scheduled to release in the United States on March 22, 2019, was later given a May release date. However, the date was further changed and the film will now release on June 12, 2020. Meanwhile, Hanks is still recovering from Coronavirus. On March 11, the actor announced that he and his wife have been tested positive for Coronavirus. ALSO READ: Tom Hanks shares some advice after testing positive for Coronavirus

Credits :YouTube

Read More