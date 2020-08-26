Grey's Anatomy alum Camilla Luddington & Matthew Alan welcome 2nd child after bumpy pregnancy journey

Grey's Anatomy alum Camilla Luddington just gave birth to her second child with husband Matthew Alan, and has named him Lucas Matthew Alan. The star spoke to People magazine describing her pregnancy journey in detail.

Grey's Anatomy star Camilla Luddington just delivered a baby! The actress, 36, has welcomed her second child with husband Matthew Alan, she announced Tuesday on Instagram. "After what felt like a year-long third trimester ... it finally happened!! Matt and I are SOOO happy to announce the birth of our sweet baby BOY, Lucas, otherwise known as my little lion (shoutout to Leo's!)," she captioned a photo of herself in the hospital with the new baby. A rep later confirmed to People magazine that the name of the baby is Lucas Matthew Alan.

The couple's new addition joins 3-year-old big sister Hayden, whose birth Luddington announced in April 2017. The new mom recently also spoke to People magazine and said that "it feels amazing" to welcome their second child home. "Our family has been isolating since March [amid the coronavirus pandemic], which has come with its own challenges, but the upside is that it gave us a lot of time to be able to prepare," she says. "Once I hit 37 weeks, I was willing him to come. Our bubble feels complete now that he's here."

In the chat with the tabloid, Luddington revealed that Lucas "was the only boys' name my husband and I ever really liked," and had in fact "topped our boys' name list back when I was pregnant with Hayden." "This time, we were also convinced I was having a girl again because my morning sickness was so bad, so we were already thinking of new girls' names," she adds. "When we found out we were having a boy, we knew instantly he would be Lucas! His middle name is my husband's [first name], Matthew."

Although she'd been pregnant before, it was "much more stressful" this time around considering the COVID-19 crisis. "I absolutely had more daily anxiety," Luddington told People. "Not only did I have concerns over contracting COVID and what that could potentially mean for my pregnancy, but I was also worried about things like my husband not being able to be present with me during the birth." "It changed a lot of the experience for me this time around. One example being Matt wasn't allowed to come to ultrasounds, so we missed out on sharing those moments together," she added.

