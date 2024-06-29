Grey’s Anatomy Alum Eric Dane Discuses Why He 'Was Let Go' From The Show Despite Being A Fan Favorite

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to alcohol and drug addiction

Eric Dane is opening up about his exit from Grey’s Anatomy after six seasons as Dr. Mark Sloan, also known as McSteamy. (Spoilers ahead!)

Dane's character was introduced as a guest star at the end of season two and became a regular in season three due to positive feedback. Over the seasons, Sloan became a fan favorite.

Grey’s Anatomy alum Eric Dane reveals the reason behind his exit from the show

However, after a plane crash in the season eight finale, it was revealed that he would die from his injuries at the start of season nine. Dane made a brief return in season 17 when Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) was in a COVID-induced coma and imagined Sloan, along with other past characters.

During a visit to Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast, Dane shared that he didn't choose to leave Grey’s Anatomy—he was let go. At the time, he was struggling with addiction.

During the podcast, Dan mentioned that he believed he 'was let go,' not necessarily because of a specific incident, although it didn’t help his situation. He explained that actors who have been with a show for a long time often become very expensive for the network, which knows the show's success doesn’t depend on maintaining the entire cast as long as the main character is still there.

Advertisement

Dan admitted that he wasn’t the same person they had initially hired, so he understood why he was let go. He appreciated Shonda Rhimes for her strong support, both publicly and privately. However, it seemed he was fired, albeit not in an official manner. It was more like he was informed that he wouldn’t be returning to the show.

Eric Dane opens up about the negative impact of fame on Grey's Anatomy

At the peak of his fame on Grey’s Anatomy, Dane checked into rehab for painkiller addiction and has struggled with depression. When he joined the show, he had been sober for three or four years, but fame impacted him negatively.

Reflecting on his time on Grey’s Anatomy, Eric Dane acknowledged spending more time struggling than sober over the show's eight-year span.

He suggested that the sudden surge in popularity might have contributed to his challenges, describing it as overwhelming. Dane admitted to putting on a facade of comfort, despite feeling out of his depth with newfound fame.

Advertisement

Dane currently plays Cal Jacobs on Euphoria, the father of Nate Jacobs (Jacob Elordi), and is one of the show's few adult characters.

If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: 'It's Kind Of A Mix': Zac Efron Talks About How He Relates To A Family Affair Character In Real Life