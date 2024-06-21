Grey’s Anatomy Alum Patrick Dempsey Joins Cast Of Dexter Prequel Titled Original Sin

Patrick Dempsy, popularly known for playing the character of Derek Shepard in the medical drama Grey’s Anatomy, is set to join the cast of Original Sin, the prequel to the Paramount series Original Sin. According to the reports, the actor will portray the character of Aaron Spencer, who will have a connection with Christian Slater’s Harry Morgan.

Aaron Spencer, played by Dempsey, will be the captain of Miami Metro Homicide in the series set against the backdrop of 1991. Production for the prequel began in Miami earlier this month.

What did the head of Paramount Studios say about Patrick Dempsey joining the cast of Original Sin?

The CEO and President of Paramount Studios, Chris McCarthy, issued a statement announcing Patrick Dempsey’s joining the cast of Original Sin. “Patrick Dempsey is a beloved actor who is internationally known for the iconic characters he has played and his performances.” He added, “We are thrilled to have him join our all-star cast of Dexter: Original Sin, the highly anticipated origin story of the franchise.”

As for the cast members, The Original Sin will star Patrick Gibson, Molly Brown, James Martinez, Christina Milian, Alex Shimizu, and Reno Wilson.

Showtime Studios and Counterpart Studios will collaborate to produce Dexter's prequel. Original Sin is one of the most highly anticipated prequels among the fans of the show.

Advertisement

As for the producers, Clyde Phillips, who serves as a showrunner for the series, has also joined the team as an executive producer. Other producers include Mary Leah Sutton, Tony Hernandez, and Lilly Burns.

ALSO READ: Kate Middleton Has 'Fears' And 'Worries' Just Like Anyone Battling Cancer; Former Palace Press Secretary Reveals

What is the Dexter series about?

Dexter follows the story of a student who turns into a serial killer. According to the official synopsis, “When his bloodthirsty urges can’t be ignored any longer, Dexter must learn to channel his inner darkness.”

It further reads, With the guidance of his father, Harry (Slater), he adopts a code designed to help him find and kill people who deserve to be eliminated from society without getting on law enforcement's radar. This is a particular challenge for young Dexter as he begins a forensics internship at the Miami Metro Police Department.”

The original series premiered in 2006-2013. Next, ten years after the airing of the first finale, Dexter: New Blood aired on Showtime Studios.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Kim Kardashian Reveals She Was 'Not Expecting' A 'Career Turn' To Become An Actor; Shares Her '10 Year Plan'