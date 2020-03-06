Grey's Anatomy finally REVEALS what happened to Justin Chambers' Alex Karev with a shocking twist; Find Out

Grey's Anatomy has finally revealed what exactly happened to Justin Chambers' character, Alex Karev, in the show and the revelation is shocking. Find Out.

The latest episode of Grey's Anatomy finally gave the fans the closure they needed. While the fans already knew that Justin Chambers‘ character Alex Karev will not return to the show, they were still waiting to find out exactly what happened to Alex and the makers have now answered that question with a jaw-dropping twist. While the episode did not feature Chambers, it did feature his voice. And taking the fans by surprise, the show revealed that he re-connected with his ex-wife Izzie (played by Katherine Heigl).

Alex sent letters to his wife Jo, Meredith Grey (played by Ellen Pompeo), Richard (played by James Pickens Jr.) and Miranda (played by Chandra Wilson), and revealed that he is with Izzie. He found out that after Izzie left, she had been raising his twin son and daughter alone and never told him anything about it. He explained that Izzie had used the embryos she and Alex had made when she had cancer and was raising his kids Eli and Alexis.

He also left signed divorce papers and everything he had for his wife Jo., including his share in the hospital. Chambers took the fans by surprise when he revealed he was leaving the show in January. After starring in the series for 16 seasons, the actor said he was leaving because he wanted to focus on his mental health. His character was last seen on the show in the November 14 episode My Shot. In the episode, it was revealed that he is returning home to take care of his mother.

