Grey's Anatomy: Jesse Williams and Sarah Drew to reprise their roles in season 18 finale

Stars Jesse Williams and Sarah Drew will return to Grey's Anatomy in the season 18 finale. Shonda Rhimes developed the programme for ABC in 2005, and it is the network's longest-running scripted primetime drama.

However, several performers who did not appear throughout the whole span of the show remain associated with the show. Jesse Williams as Jackson Avery and Sarah Drew as April Kepner are two of the most famous of them, both of whom began as recurring roles in season 6 before being promoted to the main cast in season 7. Avery is a cosmetic surgeon, and Kepner is a trauma expert. During their many challenges, they fall in love, marry, and have two children, one of them dies from osteogenesis imperfecta type II.

Despite the fact that the couple divorced in season 12 when Williams departed the show, their characters reconnected to oversee the Harper Avery Foundation in Boston, and things seemed bright for a possible revival of their relationship. According to Entertainment Weekly, Jackson and April (nicknamed "Japril" unofficially) will be back for the season 18 finale. The episode, "You Are the Blood," will debut on May 26, 2022. The episode will presumably follow up on their hinted reunion, however, in classic Grey's form, it may not be as simple to get back together as it seems.

Grey's Anatomy, as usual, is building to an epic season finale. Fans won't have to worry about any cliffhangers being followed up on since the show has already been renewed for season 19. However, this may be the last time Japril appears onscreen for the time being, so perhaps there will be some closure on their end soon.

