Grey's Anatomy S17: Patrick Dempsey & Ellen Pompeo talk on screen reunion post Derek Shepherd's shocking cameo

*SPOILERS ALERT* Grey's Anatomy Season 17 premiere shocked loyal viewers by bringing back Patrick Dempsey's beloved character Derek Shepherd for a cameo as McDreamy reunited with Ellen Pompeo's Meredith Grey in a dream beach sequence.

*SPOILERS ALERT* Grey's Anatomy Season 17 started off with a bang as the central focus of the storyline was the coronavirus pandemic. Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) struggled to cope with the rising COVID-19 deaths along with not having enough PPE kits mirroring the real-life difficulties faced by frontline workers. A shocking moment came at the end of the premiere when Meredith collapsed in the parking lot hinting at contracting COVID-19 herself and as she goes into dreamland, she reunites at a beach with none other than her deceased husband; Derek Shepherd!

That's right! Patrick Dempsey made his monumental return to Grey's Anatomy, bringing back McDreamy for what will definitely be a memorable cameo for loyal fans who were heartbroken over Derek's death way back in Season 11. In a candid interview with Deadline, Dempsey and Pompeo were asked how they felt to reunite onscreen as their popular characters after so many years. "Well, I have less eyesight than I used to, so (laughter). It was great. It was really fun, very special. it felt really comfortable, incredibly safe," Patrick quipped.

"It felt great. Patrick and I have this chemistry, where I think, even from when we first met, for some reason, it just felt like we’ve known each other for a hundred years, and it’s just the same feeling," Ellen gushed to Deadline while adding, "It’s like riding a bike, we just have a chemistry and a dynamic that’s always served us well, and I think we have a genuine affection for each other."

Check out the pictures from Patrick Dempsey and Ellen Pompeo's amazing REUNION and the promo for Grey's Anatomy Season 17's next episode featuring Derek Shepherd and Meredith Grey's reunion below:

We still can't believe that we got to see Derek and Meredith's reunion we Grey's Anatomy fans so craved!

ALSO READ: Ellen Pompeo REVEALS the practical reason why she hasn't left Grey's Anatomy: I made a decision to make money

What did you think of Patrick Dempsey's epic cameo alongside Ellen Pompeo in Grey's Anatomy Season 17? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×