Grey's Anatomy Season 18 will have THIS major character making a comeback

Grey's Anatomy fans have a reason to rejoice as one of the major characters on the show is all set to make comeback and it is none other than Kate Walsh's Dr. Addison Montgomery. The confirmation announcement was made by ABC on Thursday as they released a video of Walsh saying, "That's right, my loves, Dr. Addison Montgomery is coming back."

In the video, Walsh could be seen talking about her character making a return to Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital as she said, "Well, well, well, would you look who it is. That's right, my loves, Dr. Addison Montgomery is coming back to Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital and I'm so excited to be home again joining Shonda, Ellen, and the rest of the incredible cast. This season — 18, whew! — Just wait until you see what she has in store for you."

The news of Addison's comeback sent fans in a tizzy as they took to Twitter to express their excitement regarding the same. For the unreversed, Walsh's character was one of the key ones as she appeared in the medical drama in the season 1 finale as Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey)'s estranged wife.

With Dr. Montgomery's return, season 18 already sounds amazing. The previous seasons saw a lot of actors making cameos including Dempsey, T.R. Knight, Chyler Leigh and Sarah Drew. As for actors who quit the show, fans recently bid adieu to Jesse Williams' Dr. Jackson Avery who appeared in his final episode on the show in May.

