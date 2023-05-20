Grey's Anatomy Season 19 finale recap: What does Ellen Pompeo's return mean for the show?

Even nineteen seasons in, Grey's Anatomy remains one of the most popular television series at the moment. The medical drama series has maintained its audience through the years. Fans of the ABC drama have a happy surprise in store for them with Ellen Pompeo who portrays Meredith Grey returning during the season finale. Continue reading for more details.

What does Ellen Pompeo's return mean for Grey's Anatomy?

The two-hour and two-episode season finale of Grey's Anatomy aired on May 18, 2023, and those who have not watched it yet can expect some cliffhangers. Titled, Well Bell Blues and Happily Ever After, the episodes featured the return of two extremely loved characters, Ellen Pompeo's Meredith Grey and Kelly McCreary's Maggie Pierce. Miranda, Richard, Catherine, Winston, Amelia, and Nick flew to Boston to attend the Catherine Fox Awards.

The flight faced some turbulence and though they landed safely, a rattled Nick decided to arrive at Meredith's house. Michael answered the door and advised Nick to text her instead. Meredith asked everyone to come to the lab and told them about the Alzheimer revelation. She asked Nick for advice and he hinted that she should break the rules. Though she came clean to the investor, how will this decision of hers impact her Alzheimer's study and career?

What else happened during the Grey's Anatomy 19 finale?

When Meredith and Nick met, she revealed that Michael is actually Zola's gay tutor and he confessed his feelings for her in return. "I wasted years of my life trying to avoid pain and I went to your house to say that I never should have let you walk away. And to say that I want to live a whole life with love and mess and pain and you," he said. Meredith responded with a "Well, OK then" and kissed him. On the other hand, Teddy collapsed mid-surgery, while the patient was fighting for his life. Will Teddy be alright or is his life in danger?

Will he resume consciousness and complete the surgery or will both he and the patient lose their lives? Maggie and Winston reunited and though they seemed more willing to give their relationship a chance, there wasn't any hint of them being endgame. Aware of the many responsibilities that Winston has to carry, Maggie said, "We can figure out the rest later." Link confessed his feelings to Jo who felt the same and the two shared a kiss in the rain.

When it came to the interns, Simone left her fiance at the altar and began a relationship with Lucas while Jules admitted that she still loves Benson, and Mika gave it a try with Taryn. Lastly, will Webber be able to maintain his sobriety? He turned down Amelia's invitation to attend the Alcoholics Anonymous meeting with her and ordered a vodka tonic instead. Is this just a temporary rebound or is he going back down the dark path of alcoholism?

