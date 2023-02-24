Grey's Anatomy Season 19: Meredith Grey aka Ellen Pompeo bids farewell in an emotional scene; Here's why

Meredith Grey of Grey’s Anatomy has bid farewell to Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital. ABC’s popular medical drama saw Ellen Pompeo essay the role of Meredith for 19 long seasons, starting in 2005. Her character has gone through every possible change in the 400 episodes that she featured in throughout these years. Meredith Grey started her career as an intern, then became a surgical resident. She was then promoted to attending surgeon, after which, she ended up being chief of surgeon.

Apart from the changes in her profession, Meredith Grey also went through quite a few traumatic and dramatic events. For instance, she drowned, and she put her hand inside a patient’s body, that had a bomb. She even asked a gunman to shoot her, and she contacted COVID.

All these plotlines prove that Meredith had a rather roller-coaster ride on the show. Hence, it’s only fitting that Ellen Pompeo’s popular and beloved character bids farewell to the show after all these years. This is the only good way that the series can move forward with its storylines. How did Meredith Grey leave? As her run on the medical drama comes to an end, Meredith Grey decides to leave for Boston with all her three children. However, we do have some drama in the episode. Earlier, Meredith was seen confessing her love to surgeon Nick Marsh (played by Scott Speedman), however, he did not reciprocate her feelings.

When he was upset that Meredith was leaving, she told him, "I want you in my life if you want to be in my life. But if I have to choose, I'm going to pick me, I pick my kids and I pick what's best for us. And I am not going to beg you to love me." This was a classic callback to her Derek in which she tells him, Season “Pick me. Choose me. Love me.” This shows that her character has grown a lot. Later, Nick rushes to the airport to confess his love but when he realizes that he might not make it in time, he calls up Meredith and professes his love over the phone. Meredith, aka Ellen Pompeo will continue to be voiceover for the series. She is also expected to return for special appearances every now and then.

