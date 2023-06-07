Grey's Anatomy Season 20: Is Ellen Pompeo returning as Meredith Grey? Actress REVEALS

Ellen Pompeo became a household name after she rose to fame playing the character of Dr. Meredith Grey in Grey’s Anatomy. Over the several seasons, Ellen has won the hearts and has garnered a massive fan base who love and adore her. However, the Grey’s Anatomy actress announced her exit from the new season of the popular show. Weeks before the release of Grey’s Anatomy Season 20, Ellen opened up about her return as Meredith Grey and shared details on the same.

Is Ellen Pompeo returning as Meredith Grey?

It is needless to say how fans were upset when Meredith Grey moved to Boston in the middle of season 19 of Grey’s Anatomy. Pompeo was seen in some of the episodes of the season including the finale. The show has been renewed for season 20, and naturally fans are wondering if Meredith Grey will have a big role.

Ellen Pompeo recently revealed the future of Meredith Grey in a recent conversation with her former co-star Katherine Heigl during Variety’s Actors on Actors. She said, “I will be making some appearances hopefully next year, if I can find some time.”

Katherine asked Ellen about what has been her last day on sets as a series regular. Labeling her question as a bit tricky, Ellen said, “I’m not completely gone. The storyline is very cool. There’s a lot to research that’s changing very rapidly about Alzheimer’s disease.” She said that it is a bit controversial about what they believe as the cause of Alzheimer’s disease and that is why Meredith needed to go to Boston because her daughter needed to go to a special school.

Ellen spoke about stepping outside of Grey Sloan

Last year, Ellen Pompeo spoke about stepping outside of Grey Sloan for the first time in nearly two decades. She said, “I’m so excited. I feel really happy and grateful that the company gave me an opportunity to do something different with my new limited series.”

Meanwhile, Pompeo made her exit from Grey’s Anatomy after a long collaboration of 18 years. For the very first time, the actress will not be seen on the screen playing the role of Meredith Grey. Ellen will be returning to start filming on her new Hulu series called The Orphan.

Speaking of Grey’s Anatomy, the American drama series focuses on the personal and professional lives of surgical interns, residents, and attendings at the fictional Seattle Grace Hospital. If reports are to be true, Grey’s Anatomy Season 20 will be released on July 20 this year.

