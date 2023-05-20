Grey's Anatomy Season 20: What will happen next? Plot, new characters, who will return and more

As Grey's Anatomy celebrates its milestone 20th season, fans are eager to know what's in store for their favourite medical drama. From the plot to new characters and the return of beloved cast members, here's everything we can expect from Grey's Anatomy Season 20 after the game-changing Season 19 finale.

Renewal and showrunner change

Following its renewal for Season 20, Grey's Anatomy will continue its remarkable run under the guidance of new showrunner Meg Marinis. Despite Ellen Pompeo's departure as a series regular, the show's success ensures that Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital will remain a hub of captivating stories and emotional moments. With a fresh perspective from the new showrunner, Season 20 holds the promise of exciting developments.

Plot twists and cliffhangers

The Season 19 finale left fans on the edge of their seats with multiple cliffhangers. Teddy's collapse during emergency surgery and the intense efforts to save her will undoubtedly shape the early episodes of Season 20. Meanwhile, Meredith's stunning revelation about her Alzheimer's research will have far-reaching consequences. Expect the new season to delve into these storylines, exploring the characters' resilience and the intricate dynamics of Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital.

Returning and New Cast Members

While Ellen Pompeo's full-time return as Meredith Grey remains uncertain, there is a possibility of her reprising her role in Season 20. Additionally, fan-favourite cast members, including James Pickens Jr., Chandra Wilson, Kevin McKidd, Kim Raver, Camilla Luddington, and Caterina Scorsone, are expected to continue their journeys at Grey Sloan. The introduction of new interns in Season 19 adds fresh perspectives and potential conflicts, further enriching the ensemble cast.

Evolving Relationships and Personal Challenges

Grey's Anatomy has always been known for its complex and evolving relationships. Season 20 will explore the intricate dynamics between characters, addressing personal and professional challenges they face within the hospital and beyond. The resilience and dedication of the doctors will be tested as they confront new medical cases, ethical dilemmas, and the ever-changing landscape of healthcare.

Unveiling New Characters and Storylines

With every new season comes the introduction of intriguing characters and compelling storylines. Season 20 will likely bring fresh faces to Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital, adding new dimensions to the narrative. These new characters will navigate the complexities of the medical field alongside the established cast, leading to personal growth, conflicts, and emotional arcs.

As Grey's Anatomy embarks on its 20th season, viewers can anticipate a mix of heart-pounding medical drama, emotional twists, and unforgettable moments that have defined the series for years. The show's enduring legacy and its ability to captivate audiences make it a television phenomenon. Stay tuned for the premiere date and prepare for another rollercoaster ride with the doctors of Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital in Season 20.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Grey's Anatomy Season 19 finale recap: What does Ellen Pompeo's return mean for the show?