Grey's Anatomy star Camilla Luddington's new post shows that Jo without Alex Karev is doing just fine; See Pic

Camilla Luddington hits at new developments for her character Jo in Grey's Anatomy after Justin Chambers' aka Alex Karev's sudden exit from the show.

Grey's Anatomy is one of the shows that define love for us. Jo and Alex have been the ultimate thing over the fifteen seasons and Justin Chambers' aka Alex Karev's sudden exit from the show put the fans into dismay. While Grey's Anatomy lovers wondered if Justin Chambers' exit would follow Camilla Luddington stepping down from the show, Camilla Luddington's new post clears the speculation around the same as she shows that Jo without Alex Karev is doing just fine.

A few hours ago, Camilla Luddington took to her Instagram handle and shared stunning pictures of herself revealing that the upcoming development in the plot of Grey's Anatomy has some interesting twists and turns for her character Jo. Clad in a grey dress, flaunting her black shades and reading a book, Jo seems to be doing absolutely fine without Alex Karev. One of the fans wrote, "I love that we still have Jo. Can't wait to see what's next for her."

Thursday's episode of Grey's Anatomy revealed that Alex has reunited with his former flame, Izzie Stevens and is raising two children with her on a farm in Kansas. In a letter written by him, Alex divulged the truth to Meredith, Jo, Bailey, and Webber. While JoLex fans still can't get over the shock of seeing Alex abandon his wife Jo for a former relationship that had been dead for the past 10 seasons, seems like Jo has plans.

