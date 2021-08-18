Grey's Anatomy star Kelly McCreary expecting first baby with husband Pete Chatmon: 'I feel really empowered'

Kelly McCreary is going to be a mom! The actress, who portrays Dr. Maggie Pierce on Grey's Anatomy, is expecting her first child with her husband Pete Chatmon. The actor took to her Instagram account and posted a picture of her positive pregnancy test, “When being late comes right on time… Surprise!", she captioned the picture.

The actress said she and her director husband who met on the sets of Grey's Anatomy and married in 2019 always wanted to have a family but decided that now was the right moment. However, McCreary, on the other hand, confessed she was taken aback when her digital pregnancy test showed she was expecting a child. “I actually screamed in shock when I saw pregnant. I mean, I just wasn’t expecting it,” she says. “I had really been mentally and emotionally preparing myself for the possibility that it might take us some time to conceive. So, I was genuinely shocked,” Kelly told PEOPLE.

Meanwhile, McCreary described her pregnancy and conceiving experience as "really empowering and very grounding." She confesses that Chatmon, 44, wanted to have a family more than she did, and that it "took some convincing" because of the professional milestones she wanted to achieve before becoming a mother. She describes her spouse as the "best" at supporting her as they both navigate this new chapter in their life together.

According to PEOPLE, the expecting mother claims she has also sought advice from her Grey's Anatomy co-stars — Caterina Scorsone, Chandra Wilson, and Ellen Pompeo on managing her pregnancy while working. McCreary says the three ladies she's become close to over the course of her eight seasons on the series have been her go-to people for inquiries about what she may need during the long workdays. McCreary and her Grey's Anatomy co-stars are currently shooting Season 18 of the show. Though she says she has no clue if the authors of the popular medical drama would include her real-life pregnancy in the season.

