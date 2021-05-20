Grey's Anatomy star Sara Ramirez cast as a non binary character in Sex and the City revival

Sara Ramirez is the latest addition to And Just Like That, the Sex and the City revival starring Sarah Jessica Parker.

Grey's Anatomy star Sara Ramirez who was popularly known as Dr Callie Torres on the show is the new addition to the cast of Sex and the City's revival, titled And Just Like That. With SATC alum Kim Catrall not returning for the revival, it seems Ramirez's character may be the new addition to Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis' gang. Ramirez confirmed the casting news with an Instagram post showing the script of the show.

As per People, Ramirez's character named Che Diaz is a non-binary, queer stand-up comedian that hosts a podcast. Apparently, Diaz's podcast will host Sarah Jessica Parker's Carrie Bradshaw on several occasions during the course of the show. Sara's character happens to be the show's first-ever non-binary character.

It was revealed earlier during the revival show's announcement that Sarah Jessica Parker was keen to diversify the cast of the show. With Ramirez's character, it seems the show aims to be more inclusive than before. The Grey's Anatomy star herself came out as came out as non-binary in August last year. The actor had announced that she will be using she/they pronouns.

And Just Like That will see Sex and the City's lead characters, Carrie Bradshaw, Charlotte York Goldenblatt and Miranda Hobbes navigating lives in their 50s. In a previous interview, Sarah Jessica Parker had mentioned how she wants fans to see how the iconic characters have evolved over the years and what they are up to now.

Sex and the City ran for six seasons from 1998 to 2004 on HBO and released two spin-off movies in 2008 and 2010. The revival series will now be released on HBO's streaming platform HBO Max.

