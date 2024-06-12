Greys Anatomy Star Sara Ramírez Officially Divorces Their Husband Ryan DeBolt 3 Years After Separation

Three years after they publicly announced their separation, Greys Anatomy star Sara Ramírez has finally filed for divorce from husband Ryan DeBolt. Ramírez and DeBolt had exchanged wedding vows in 2012.

However, the couple got separated in 2018, following which Ramirez came out as non-binary in 2020.

Greys Anatomy actor Sara Ramírez divorces husband Ryan DeBolt due to irreconcilable differences

As per People, irreconcilable differences are the reason for their separation as outlined in court documents

They got married in January 2018 according to Ramírez’s non-binary coming out Instagram post last year. The Greys Anatomy star shared the news of the pair's separation on social media in July 2021 via a post that has since been deleted. It stated the duo were loving and supportive as they embarked on their new journeys.

According to the aforementioned outlet, the former couple had signed a prenuptial agreement stating all assets be distributed accordingly while refusing spousal alimony claims.

What's comes next for Sara Ramírez?

Ramírez will not reprise their role for season three of the Sex And The City lore, And Just Like That, which will start shooting later this year and premiere in Max in 2025. Since its inception back in season one, Ramírez played Che Diaz, a non-binary stand up comedian who became popular online resulting in hilarious memes among other things.

In an interview with Variety for Pride Issue June 2022 however, Ramirez was asked about people's reactions to this character: They don’t let other people’s opinions of a character seep into their process, they stated. "I choose what I receive, right? That’s the beauty of being grown. I don’t have to receive everything," they added.

Che Diaz appeared on Carrie Bradshaw’s podcast during the first season of And Just Like That. In season 1 they fell in love with Miranda leading to her break up at some point.

