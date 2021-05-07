Grey's Anatomy star Sarah Drew reacts to 'juicy' Japril reunion; Calls her return a 'delightful homecoming'

Sarah Drew aka April Kepner from Grey's Anatomy opened up about making a return on the show and her character's relationship status with Jackson Avery.

The season 17 of Grey's Anatomy has been an extremely special one with some of the show's fan favourite characters making a return for special episodes. After Patrick Dempsey's Derek Shepard and other actors such as T. R. Knight, Eric Dane and Chyler Leigh reprising their roles, recently fans got to watch their favourite characters of April Kepner and Jackson Avery reunite. Sarah Drew's April Kepner, who was last seen in season 14, reappeared for a Jackson Avery's (Jesse Williams) storyline.

In her recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Drew spoke about her return to the show and also the much-awaited Japril (Jackson-April) reunion. Speaking to ET, she said, "It was so beautiful. It was honestly like the most delightful homecoming ever. And then just working with Jesse, because he's so easy. It's so easy to work with him. We have such a great relationship and partnership."

While fans would have wanted to see April's character to stay for the rest of the season, Drew confirmed that she was on board for just one episode. Further talking about her character April and Jesse Williams led Jackson's future, she told fans that despite the "juicy" reunion, things weren't changing for them.

Talking about Japril's relationship, Drew told ET, "I think it's important to realize that nothing changed in their interaction of co-parenting this child. They've seen one another. They've been co-parenting this whole time. I don't know exactly what the custody is between the two of them, but he has Harriet sometimes. She has Harriet sometimes. There's a handoff that's happening all the time continuously throughout the pandemic."

As for the show, fans are now gearing up to bid adieu to Jackson's character as well as Jesse Williams is officially leaving the show and his last episode is supposed to air on May 20, 2021.

ALSO READ: Grey's Anatomy: Meredith Grey says goodbye to Andrew DeLuca; Reunites with Patrick Dempsey aka Derek Shepherd

Share your comment ×