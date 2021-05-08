Grey's Anatomy stars Sarah Drew and Jesse Williams TEASE a Japril spin off after reunion episode on the show

Fans pitch a spin-off for Jesse Williams and Sarah Drew's Grey's Anatomy characters and here's what the actors had to say.

Grey's Anatomy stars Sarah Drew and Jesse Williams' characters April Kepner and Jackson Avery recently reunited on the show's latest episode. The Japril (Jackson-April) reunion was long-awaited by fans who could hardly contain their emotions as they watched the show's beloved couple together once again. Recently, Sarah and Jesse hosted a joint Instagram live session where the duo was seen discussing their journey on the show and mainly their characters.

With Williams too announcing his exit from the show, fans were curious if there's a possibility of a spin-off series related to Jackson and April's characters. During their live session, both Drew and Williams did agree that there was a spin-off potential for their stories and especially with how things ended for their characters on the show.

Talking about the same, Jesse said, "I think it really lends itself to a spinoff." Further adding what it could revolve around, the actor said Jackson and April could explore the "nuanced and interesting and hard to pin down" relationship in the potential spin-off.

Sarah too seemed to be convinced with the idea that their Grey's Anatomy characters could easily carve out their own journey in a spin-off. She said, "Yes! I mean, you guys, how cool would that show be?" Adding that it almost felt like they were working on a spin-off during the shooting of their reunion, she said, "When I read the script, even just going on set to get my COVID test before we started shooting it, running into crew members and they were like, ‘Oh, we thought this was a spinoff.’ It feels like it’s setting up for a really great journey", via ET.

ALSO READ: Jesse Williams bids farewell to Grey's Anatomy: Will forever be grateful for boundless opportunities provided

Share your comment ×