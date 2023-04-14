Grey's Anatomy: Why did Kelly McCreary leave and will her character Maggie return? Find out

American actress Kelly McCreary has bid goodbye to medical drama television series Grey’s Anatomy. Fans of the ABC series were heartbroken when they found out that their favourite character Maggie Pierce who has been the head of the hospital's cardiothoracic surgery will no longer be a part of the long-running show. Continue reading to know why she decided to leave and if she ever plans to return to the popular series.

Why did Kelly McCreary leave Grey's Anatomy?

The 41-year-old actress told Deadline, "Maggie came here on a very specific mission; she came to Seattle, to Grey Sloan, to know more about her family — and by extension herself. She continued, "And every season I asked that question, has Maggie figured out what she wants, does she have a new question?"

ALSO READ: Grey's Anatomy Season 19: Meredith Grey aka Ellen Pompeo bids farewell in an emotional scene; Here's why

She further added, "I wondered if the struggles she was facing, the compatibility questions she was having with her husband were really questions about herself and who she really was and what she really wanted, and I thought, maybe that's a sign that it’s time for her to move on. And so I went to Krista and I said, 'I think it’s time for Maggie to move on.'"

The April 13 episode of Grey's Anatomy showed Maggie’s last day at Grey Sloan and her departure to Chicago. It featured a few heartfelt goodbye scenes with her coworkers, her father, and a bittersweet farewell to Winston. "I love you, but I have to go," Maggie told Winston to which he replied, "I love you, too but I have to stay."

McCreary told TV Line that the way Maggie's storyline wrapped "honored her time at Grey Sloan and with the family that she had made there." She explained, "Nothing is ever all one thing. Everything has elements of dark and light and shades of gray in between. So it was pretty wonderful to have that reflected in the last couple of episodes."

Will Maggie Pierce ever return?

When asked if Maggie will return to Grey Sloan later this season, McCreary teased her upcoming guest appearance during the season 19 finale. "Maggie will appear again. And she and Winston will talk some more, I'll put it that way," she told Deadline. The actress told People that "the door is still open" for a future between Maggie and Winston despite her character moving to Chicago and Winston remaining in Seattle.

ALSO READ: Ellen Pompeo ready to exit Grey’s Anatomy? Actress already ideated Meredith Grey’s final episode

Advertisement

"They didn't leave a lot of wreckage and poison in their wake. They reconciled. They had an understanding. They came to really empathize with one another and both feel heartbroken over it. So I think that there's potential. At the very least, there's potential for them to work together again. And beyond that I think anything is possible," she explained.

Advertisement

McCreary further revealed that she felt Maggie and Winston managed to have "a respectful, loving separation" without "discord and anger between them" and that she is really "grateful" about things concluded for her character. "And that's what makes it sadder, right? It's like you want them to work it out, but you also want her to do what she's got to do," she concluded.