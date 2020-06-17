Grimes and Elon Musk change their son's name for the third time; Reveal new spelling for his birth certificate

Grimes and Elon Musk's son is finally named X AE A-XII Musk as mentioned in his birth certificate in accordance with the Californian rule.

Grimes and Elon Musk's son has had the most controversial name of the year. Initially naming him as X Æ A 12, the couple left fans confused about the meaning and pronunciation of their son's name. The newborn made news several times. First, for his unusual name and then for its difficult pronunciation. Grimes and Elon Musk have already had to change their son's name twice and now it is the third time that the couple has altered their son's name.

Grimes and Elon Musk had initially changed their baby boy's name from X Æ A 12 to X Æ A-Xii to comply with the Californian rule which allows only 26 letters of the alphabet along with an apostrophe to be used to name an individual and does not accept numbers, emojis, accents or other symbols in the naming convention. However, as per the child's birth certificate, Grimes and Elon Musk have made another alteration and now their son is named X AE A-XII Musk in his birth certificate.

The meaning of his name remains the same as Grimes had previously explained X stands for the "unknown variable," Æ (now AE) is her "elven spelling of AI," and the A-12 (A-XII) is the forerunner to the couple's favourite aircraft, SR-71 plane. Thankfully, the pronunciation also remains the same, "it's just X, like the letter X. Then A.I. Like how you said the letter A then I and the number 12." Grimes had earlier revealed a nickname for her son which is a lot easier than his real name. The couple has dubbed their baby "Little X" for short.

