Grimes and Elon Musk secretly welcomed their second child via surrogate; Find out kid's special name

Grimes and Elon Musk have welcomed their second child. The news was revealed in a new Vanity Fair cover story by the 33-year-old artist, whose real name is Claire Elise Boucher. She reported that she and Elon had a surrogate daughter in December 2021.

However, this was the first time the couple had officially announced the birth of their second child. They already have a kid, X Æ A-Xii Musk, who goes by X. Similarly, according to Grimes, their daughter, Exa Dark Siderl Musk, goes by Y, as per Entertainment Tonight. In the conversation, Grimes also discussed the significance of her daughter's name. She said that Exa relates to the phrase exaFLOPS, which stands for "the ability to do one quintillion floating-point operations per second." She also said that the baby's middle name, Dark, is a play on the word "unknown."

Meanwhile, when asked why she chose to keep Exa's arrival a secret, Grimes said, "I don’t know. I don’t know what I was thinking." Interestingly, the baby announcement may come as a surprise given that Elon and Grimes announced their split last year following a three-year relationship. Lifting the veil on their reunion, she asserted that their relationship is the 'best it's ever been,' because they 'just needed to be free.'

"I would probably refer to him as my boyfriend, but we’re very fluid. We live in separate houses. We’re best friends. We see each other all the time…. We just have our own thing going on, and I don’t expect other people to understand it," she further said as per Entertainment Tonight. When asked whether there would be any more bundles of joy in the future, the artist said that they had "always wanted at least three or four."

