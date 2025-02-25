Grimes Asks for More Privacy for Her And Elon Musk's Children: 'Fame is Something You...'

Grimes wants increased privacy for her children following the recent appearance of her eldest son, X Æ A-Xii, at the White House with his father, Elon Musk.

In an interview with TIME published Monday, Grimes addressed the media's portrayal of her reaction, stating, "It was like, 'Grimes slams,' 'Grimes speaks out.' It's like, okay, it was a reply."

She shared her discomfort with the sharing of her child's images, adding, "I would really like people to stop posting images of my kid everywhere." Grimes also stated, "I think fame is something you should consent to."

The singer-songwriter, who shares three children with Musk, X Æ A-Xii, 4; Exa Dark Sideræl, 3; Techno Mechanicus, 2, has been vocal about her concerns regarding their exposure to public life.

Following the White House visit, she took to social media to share her discomfort, stating, "He should not be in public like this. I did not see this, thank u for alerting me." Grimes reiterated her plea for privacy, acknowledging the challenges of controlling public interest but stating, "I can only ask, so I'm just asking."

In addition to her concerns about public appearances, Grimes has publicly reached out to Elon Musk regarding a medical issue involving one of their children.

On February 21, she posted a message on Musk's social media platform, X, about their child's medical crisis. She also suggested the involvement of a mediator if direct communication was not feasible.

Since their separation in 2022, Grimes and Musk have faced challenges in co-parenting, including a contentious custody battle. Grimes has previously claimed extended periods without seeing one of her children.

Her recent public appeals shows how much she cares for her children's well-being and wants to shield them from unwarranted public exposure.