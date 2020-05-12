Grimes blesses our feed with son X Æ A- 12's video as the baby boy rests on father Elon Musk; Watch

Grimes shares a video of baby boy X Æ A- 12 for the first time and wins the internet with his cuteness.

Grimes won the internet as she shared a video of her son X Æ A-12 on social media for the first time. While fans are still wondering how to pronounce the baby boy's name, Grimes is blessing our feed with new pictures of her child every day. As seen in the new video, baby boy X Æ A-12 is resting on his father Elon Musk's chest while the doting dad is patting him to sleep. The little boy looks as cute as a button and we can't stop 'awwdoring' the video.

Grimes and Elon Musk welcomed their child last week on May 4 and named him X Æ A- 12, while fans wondered what was the meaning behind the bizarre name, Grimes explained it was well-thought and decoded its meaning for us. The proud parents seem extremely ecstatic on the arrival of their baby boy and it's quite evident in the new video shared by Grimes where the little kid is seen resting it out on daddy Elon MuEsk.

Earlier, there was also a debate on X Æ A- 12's name when both the parents Grimes and Elon Musk gave a different pronunciation of the same. While Elon said his baby boy's name is pronounced as X Ash "It's just X, the letter x, and then the Æ is pronounced Ash" and Grimes revealed it was X and then AI, "It's just X, like the letter X. Then A.I. Like how you said the letter A then I." After getting to know two different pronunciations, fans are more confused than ever and it seems like they'd become familiar with the name when they hear either Grimes or Elon Musk using it often.

