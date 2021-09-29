Grimes JOKES about 'colonizing' one of Jupiter's moon for a 'lesbian space commune' amid split from Elon Musk

Following a divorce, some spouses share their property but looks like Elon Musk and Grimes are fighting about dividing up space. Grimes as per Page Six said via email, “I’ll be colonizing [one of Jupiter’s moons] Europa separately from Elon for the lesbian space commune.” The witty answer seems to be a reference to Musk and SpaceX's USD 178 million contract with NASA to assist them in reaching Jupiter's ice-crusted moon, Europa, to determine if it is livable. There are 79 moons on the planet.

However, it was reported on Friday that Musk and Grimes were taking a break after three years together, but that they were still co-parenting their one-year-old son X A-Xii. “We are semi-separated but still love each other, see each other frequently and are on great terms,” Musk said as per Page Six. “It’s mostly that my work at SpaceX and Tesla requires me to be primarily in Texas or traveling overseas and her work is primarily in LA. She’s staying with me now and Baby X is in the adjacent room.”

Grimes, 33, who is currently a judge on the Fox competition program "Alter Ego," stated in March that she wants to assist Musk populate Mars. “Ready to die with the red dirt of Mars beneath my feet,” she posted on Instagram from the Starbase launch site in Texas. She has also said that she intends to go to the dusty planet at the age of 50 and engage in "manual labor until death," adding, "but hopefully that can change."

Meanwhile, Musk's SpaceX company's goal is to send humans to Mars by 2026.

