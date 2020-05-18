Grimes' mother SLAMS Elon Musk for his 'take the red pill' tweet; Deletes it later

Grimes' mother expresses her displeasure against Elon Musk in a tweet and deletes it later.

Grimes' mom, Sandy Garossino is apparently not pleased with Elon Musk as she thinks that the Tesla owner is not looking after her daughter properly after she recently gave birth to their child X Æ A-12. Grimes and Elon Musk welcomed their son on May 4 and the couple has been sharing glimpses of their baby boy on social media. However, the baby's entry seems like quite a controversial one.

Grimes and Elon Musk were first called out for giving a bizarre name to their child. Then the couple made headlines when they gave out different pronunciations of his name and now Grimes' mommy seems to be slamming Elon Musk for not taking care of Grimes and X Æ A-12 without taking his name. Recently, Elon Musk took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "take the red pill." On the other hand, Grimes' mother, Sandy Garossino shared a post that read, "If your partner went through a challenging pregnancy and childbirth in the last two weeks…And you were over 16 years old, Would be be blaring MRA bulls–t on Twitter right now?"

Sandy Garossino deleted her post later but fans were quick to notice her annoyance with Elon Musk. Canadian political consultant Gerard Butts also commented on Elon‘s "red pill" tweet and wrote, "buddy has a 3 week old baby. Maybe step away from the broflakes" to which Sandy Garossino added, "Not yet two weeks." In another tweet, she also slammed Elon Musk for reopening his Tesla factories amid the pandemic but deleted it later.

This is Grimes' mom. Thanksgiving is going to be fun. pic.twitter.com/7i3oLnzvrO — Ryan Mac (@RMac18) May 17, 2020

