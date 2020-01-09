Is Grimes pregnant with her and Elon Musk's first child? Find Out

Grimes revealed that she is pregnant in her latest Instagram post and her fans think Elton Musk is the father.

Grimes recently revealed that she is pregnant. In the comment section of her latest Instagram post, featuring her topless, the 31-year-old singer told a fan that she is expecting a child. The picture features Grimes wearing her hair in orange braids and baby superimposed on her stomach. The image sent her fans into a frenzy as they flooded the comment section discussing whether she’s pregnant with her first child or was merely posing for an artwork. While she did not write anything in the caption, the singer, shortly after posting the picture, put an end to her fans’ confusion and broke the news.

Reacting to the revealing picture, a fan commented, “Love how you don't even censor the nipples sis, you look great,” and Grimes instantly replied that she was “knocked up” and felt feral. “I thought about censoring them for a hot minute haha (this may get taken down anyway) but the photo is so much less feral without the nipples. Plus being knocked up is a very feral & war-like state of being. Might as well be what it is,” she told the fan.

While the Canadian songstress did not say who the father is, fans are speculating that it is Elon Musk. Grimes was last linked romantically to Elon. The two even made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2018 Met Gala. “Plus most of my friends told me not to post them so then I was afflicted with reverse psychology. Interrogated my shame on it and decided it was sum weird internalized self hatred to feel uncomfortable abt my body. Hope ur having a nice day!” she added to the comment.

