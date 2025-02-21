Grimes Publicly Calls Out Elon Musk, Asking Him to Save Their Child from ‘Life-Long Impairment’

Grimes recently chose to take a strong step to save her and Elon Musk’s kid from a “lifelong impartment.” As seen on social media, the widely acclaimed singer publicly revealed that one of the couple’s kids is in urgent need of medical help. This post comes after Elon Musk has not been responding to her calls or texts.

On Thursday, Grimes asked the executive chairman of X to respond to her and discuss the medical crisis their child is facing.

Taking her frustration to platform X, the singer-songwriter posted, "I am sorry to do this publicly but it is no longer acceptable to ignore this situation. This requires immediate attention. If you don't want to talk to me, can you please designate or hire someone who can so that we can move forward on solving this? This is urgent, Elon."

While she was asked for more details, she avoided revealing more; Howeer added that it is urgent for her to save their child from "lifelong impairment," as per TMZ.

For those who do not know, Grimes and Elon Musk share three kids together: a son named X Æ A-Xii, who was recently seen making a public appearance at the White House, as well as a daughter named Exa Dark Sideræl and another son named Techno Mechanicus.

Reports cannot reveal which child Grimes is exactly talking about.

It is crucial to know that Grimes and Elon Musk dated from 2018 to 2020, being in an on-and-off relationship.

Meanwhile, a frequent Fox News guest, Ashley St. Clair, too, made a public post on X recently, asking Elon Musk to get in touch with her to discuss their child, also claiming she gave birth five months ago.

Elon Musk, meanwhile, publicly questioned the paternity of the child.