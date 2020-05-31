Grimes puts her soul for auction as a part of her virtual art exhibition; Sets the price at USD 10 million

Grimes sets out to sell her soul at her virtual art exhibition titled 'Selling Out.' She initially priced it for USD 10 million but removed the bar as people are already suffering economic setbacks due to Coronavirus.

Grimes has plans of legally selling her soul as a part of her upcoming digital art exhibit titled 'Selling Out'. As reported by Fox News, the 32-year-old singer is setting up a virtual exhibition in which she will be putting prints, drawings, photographs, and other artwork for auction, and surprisingly, she will also be putting her soul on auction. Bloomberg unveiled this peculiar addition to the list of things Grimes would be offering in the exhibition. Reportedly, Grimes has got a legal document drafted which consists of the list of things offered by her for auction.

The singer also included her soul in the list of the things she wants to put for auction and set the price at USD 10 million for her soul. "I didn't want anyone to buy it, so I said we should just make it 10 million USD, and then it probably won't sell," she cited the reason for her unusual bid. Grimes further said, "Also, I really wanted to collaborate with my lawyer on art. The idea of fantastical art in the form of legal documents just seems very intriguing to me." She admitted that the deeper she got, the whole idea seemed very interesting to her.

However, as the Coronavirus pandemic has affected business across the globe and has resulted in many people losing their jobs, Grimes has removed the USD 10 million price tag and has agreed on selling her soul at the best offer which means that she will let the public decide how much they want to pay for buying her soul. The 'Oblivion' singer also wishes that fans see her exhibition as an extension to her music and not something as a deviation from songs. "I made art 10, 12 years before I ever touched a keyboard. I see myself as a visual artist first and foremost, and I've always felt strange that people know me for music," Grimes made a revelation.

Grimes' virtual art exhibition is made available at Gallery Platform Los Angeles from May 28 to June 3 and at Maccarone Los Angeles from May 28 to August 31. Apart from her exhibition named 'Selling Out', Grimes has another reason to celebrate these days. The 32-year-old Canadian singer recently welcomed her baby boy with Elon Musk. The couple initially named their son X Æ A-12 which gave rise to a lot of confusion about its meaning and pronunciation. Putting an end to speculations, Grimes explained the meaning of her son's name and revealed that it is well thought.

She tweeted that X represents the unknown variable, the Æ is her elven spelling of Ai (love &/or Artificial Intelligence) and A-12 is the precursor to SR-17, which is the couple’s favorite aircraft. Another confusion that followed was how X Æ A-12's name was pronounced because both Grimes and Elon Musk had a different pronunciation for their son's name. "It's just X, the letter x, and then the Æ is pronounced Ash," Elon Musk had revealed earlier. However, Grimes had a different way of pronouncing her child's name and she wrote, "It's just X, like the letter X. Then A.I. Like how you said the letter A then I."

The numerical value 12 was yet another hurdle in Grimes and Elon Musk's child's name. According to the rules in California, only 26 letters of the alphabet along with an apostrophe can be used to name an individual. Numbers, Roman numerals, emojis, accents, or other symbols are not acceptable in the naming convention. Thus, Grimes and Elon Musk were made to change their son's name from X Æ A-12 to X Æ A-Xii.

After all the confusion and controversy around their child's name, Grimes and Elon Musk chose a rather simpler nickname for their son X Æ A-Xii. In a recent interview with Bloomberg, Grimes revealed that she has dubbed her baby "Little X" for short. X Æ A-Xii is Grimes' first child while Elon Musk has five other kids from his first marriage.

Also Read: Grimes reveals a nickname for her and Elon Musk's newborn son X Æ A-Xii & it's much easier than his real name

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×