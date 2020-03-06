Grimes reflects on having a baby with Elon Musk; Says 'It is a profound commitment'

During a recent interview, Grimes spoke about her profound decision of having a baby with Tesla founder Elon Musk. Here’s what she had to say.

Canadian singer Grimes is finally opening up about her having a baby with Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk. During an interview with Rolling Stone, the singer, who is all set to embrace motherhood, opened up about all the challenges that come with carrying a child. The 31-year-old musician revealed that it was the most profound decision of her life because she had tried to avoid such a situation for as long as possible. Speaking about her experience, she said that girls sacrifice their bodies and freedom during pregnancy.

Reflecting on her decision, Grimes added that she felt she was ready for the commitment because of the love she has for Musk. The singer first sparked pregnancy rumours after she posted a nude photo of herself, on Instagram, with a baby superimposed on her stomach. While the fans were busy figuring out whether she’s pregnant with her first child or was merely posing for an artwork, the singer revealed that she was “knocked up,” in the comment section.

Check out Grimes' latest instagram post about her pregnancy here:

Reacting to the revealing picture, a fan commented, “Love how you don't even censor the nipples sis, you look great,” and Grimes instantly replied that she was “knocked up” and felt feral. “I thought about censoring them for a hot minute haha (this may get taken down anyway) but the photo is so much less feral without the nipples. Plus being knocked up is a very feral & war-like state of being. Might as well be what it is,” she told the fan.

Grimes confirmed the news in February with an Instagram post and revealed that she was 25 weeks pregnant. She even mentioned that she did not understand what she was getting into when she decided to have the baby. “I feel like I was woefully ill prepared cuz I dunno if pregnancy is as visible or discussed as it should be. I just didn’t rly understand what I was getting into. It’s been good too, but it makes working a lot harder,” she wrote.

