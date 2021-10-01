Grimes RELEASES new song Love addressing ‘bad press’ & ‘online hate’ amid split with Elon Musk

***Trigger Warning***

Grimes has shared a new song with her fans called Love via her Instagram account. Taking to the social media platform, the singer, 33, posted the song which, according to her, is her response to "all the privacy invasion, bad press, online hate and harassment by paparazzi I’ve experienced this week," referring to her split with Elon Musk.

Grimes' track about the hate she has been exposed to comes after Elon Musk told Page Six that he and Grimes are "semi-separated." The singer also shared the lyrics to her song with her fans, while treating them with a groovy video of herself lipsyncing to the track.

For the unversed, Musk and Grimes publicly revealed their relationship at MET Gala 2018. In early 2020, Grimes had also taken to her Instagram to share a photo of herself suggesting pregnancy and later confirmed the same. In May 2020, she gave birth to her and Musk's son X Æ A-XII.

In the song, Grimes has explained how she felt while being hated and harassed online. Repeating the hook, "Everything you hate is everything I love," Grimes focused on letting her emotions out via her new song. Some of the lyrics in the song, which Grimes shared in the caption of the post, go like, "It f*****g sucks to be awake/ Oh Lord, I pray my soul to take/ Nobody understands because/ Everything they hate is everything I love… When you hate me, think it fixes you to break me?/ I’ll never fight you back because/ Everything you hate is everything I love.”

For now, Grimes hasn't shared the song anywhere apart from Instagram, but the video of the track features the star singing the tunes of her song in an airy set.

You can check her video below:

