Grimes reveals another pronunciation for son X Æ A 12's name and it's totally different to what Elon Musk said

Grimes differs from Elon Musk on the pronunciation of their son X Æ A 12's name and eveals another version.

Grimes and Elon Musk welcomed their baby boy a couple of days ago and the couple has named him X Æ A-12. While many fans think of it to be unusual, Grimes and Elon Musk have revealed its a well-thought name for their newborn. A few days ago, Grimes had explained the meaning of X Æ A-12 and now, she has revealed the pronunciation of the name. Taking to his social media handle, Elon Musk too had earlier announced how to pronounce his child's name but the pronunciation revealed by Grimes is totally different from it.

When a fan asked Grimes on Instagram about how to pronounce her son's name, Grimes wrote: "It's just X, like the letter X. Then A.I. Like how you said the letter A then I." However, Elon Musk earlier revealed, "It's just X, the letter x, and then the Æ is pronounced Ash." He also disclosed that 'A-12' in his son's name is an ode to the Archangel 12, the precursor to SR-71 which he thinks is the coolest plane ever. However, another controversy about his name depends upon where the child was born. If Grimes gave birth to her son in California, his name will not be accepted by the state.

As per the rule in California, only 26 letters of the alphabet along with an apostrophe can be used to name an individual. Numbers, Roman numerals, emojis, accents or other symbols are not acceptable in the naming convention. Recently, Gwyneth Paltrow also joked that Grimes and Elon Musk beat her and Chris Martin for the most controversial baby name as the 47-year-old actress too came under the radar when she named her daughter Apple and her son Moses.

Also Read: Elon Musk calls Grimes a 'powerful queen' as she fires at him for correcting tweet explaining baby boy's name

Where would we be without our moms? It’s time to appreciate everything she does for us, click here to write her a love letter. #DearMom

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×