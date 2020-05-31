Grimes reveals a nickname for her and Elon Musk's newborn son X Æ A-Xii & it's much easier than his real name

Grimes keeps a simpler nickname for her and Elon Musk's baby boy X Æ A-Xii after fans fail to comprehend his real name.

Grimes and Elon Musk's son has had one of the most controversial names of 2020. After a whole lot of confusion about the pronunciation of X Æ A 12's name, the couple has revealed a simpler nickname for their baby boy. As soon as Grimes and Elon Musk announced their son's name, there were a lot of doubts about the meaning, pronunciation, and whether if the name will be valid in California. Even Grimes' and Elon Musk's pronunciation of his name did not match with each other. The couple also had to change their baby boy's name from X Æ A 12 to X Æ A-Xii as numbers in a person's name are not accepted by the state.

After endless confusion about X Æ A-Xii's name, Grimes has decided to give her baby boy an easier nickname. In a recent interview with Bloomberg, Grimes revealed that she has dubbed her baby "Little X" for short. The singer welcomed her son with Elon Musk on May 4 and ever since then the couple has been teasing fans with adorable pictures and videos of X Æ A-Xii on social media.

A few weeks ago, Grimes explained the meaning of X Æ A-Xii, saying that it is a well-thought name. She tweeted that X represents the unknown variable, the Æ is her elven spelling of Ai (love &/or Artificial Intelligence) and A-12 is the precursor to SR-17, which is the couple’s favorite aircraft. Grimes also revealed how his name is pronounced. "It’s just X, like the letter X then A.I. like how you say the letter A then I," she wrote.

Also Read: Grimes reveals another pronunciation for son X Æ A 12's name and it's totally different to what Elon Musk said

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×