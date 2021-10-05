Grimes REVEALS she's still living with Elon Musk amid 'semi separation'; See post

After posting images of reading the Communist Manifesto, Grimes, 33, took to Instagram to explain that she was trying to troll the paparazzi while pretending to read the book. On her social media platform, Grimes explained that her post-breakup photoshoot which went viral was a way for her to stop the paparazzi from following her.

“I was really stressed when paparazzi wouldn’t stop following me,” Grimes penned as she shared an Instagram update. “I realized it was [an] opportunity to troll,” she added. Grimes went ahead to disclose that she is still living with Elon Musk and that she isn’t a communist. “Full disclosure I’m still living with e and I am not a communist (although there are some very smart ideas in this book -but personally I’m more interested in a radical decentralized ubi that I think could potentially be achieved thru crypto and gaming but I haven’t ironed that idea out enough yet to explain it,” Grimes penned.

The picture in question is of Grimes reading the book The Communist Manifesto. She made it clear that it wasn’t a dig at her semi-ex Musk. Grimes also hilariously asked her fans to share ‘meme’ suggestions with her for the next time that paparazzi follows her. She also opened up on her political beliefs stating that “the political systems” that inspire her the most “have not yet been implemented.”

Previously, in a statement to Page Six, Elon Musk had announced his semi-separation with Grimes “It’s mostly that my work at SpaceX and Tesla requires me to be primarily in Texas or traveling overseas and her work is primarily in L.A. She’s staying with me now and Baby X is in the adjacent room,” he stated.

