Grimes seemingly throws shade at ex Elon Musk in new breakup song titled Player of Games

Grimes is slamming her ex Elon Musk in a savage breakup single titled Player of Games, two months after they ended their three-year romance. Throughout the song, the 33-year-old singer, who divorced SpaceX founder and ardent PC gamer Elon Musk in September sings about being in love with the "greatest gamer."

“I’m in love with the greatest gamer,” she croons as per Page Six, “but he’ll always love the game more than he loves me.” In addition to mentioning space travel, which Musk hopes to make available to everyone eventually, he has a well-documented fondness for video games. While he no longer works in the video game business, he used to make games and still enjoys playing them. However, the possibility that Grimes' new song is about Musk becomes stronger at the 0:36 point of the lyric video, when she sings, “Sail away to the cold expanse of space, even love couldn’t keep you in your place.”

Meanwhile, the UPenn graduate and music producer separated in September, only a year after having their one-year-old son X Æ A-12. The two have remained amicable as they co parent their son.

As per Page Six, Musk has five more children with his first ex-wife, novelist Justine Wilson: twins Griffin and Xavier, 17, and triplets Damian, Saxon, and Kai, 15. Nevada, their first son, was born in 2002 but died at the age of 10 weeks due to sudden infant death syndrome. Musk was previously married to Talulah Riley, the actress of HBO's "Westworld." They married in 2010, divorced in 2012, and then got back together in 2013. In 2016, they divorced for the second time.

