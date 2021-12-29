Grimes sparks pregnancy rumours with new PIC after split with Elon Musk; Check it out

Grimes has recently sparked pregnancy rumours with a new image on social media where an animated version of herself is flaunting a prominent baby bump. While the singer, 33 didn't open up about the same, fans have been going gaga over the photo in the comments section of the post.

"The queen is pregnant," one fan commented after seeing the photo. Another fan wrote "X Part 2?" referring to her son with Elon Musk named X Æ A-Xii. Some fans have been of the opinion that the new photo reminds them of her first pregnancy announcement when she was expecting X Æ A-Xii with Elon Musk. Grimes hasn't replied to any of the comments or hasn't officially confirmed the rumours floating around, thanks to her cryptic photo.

You can check the photo HERE.

For those unversed, Grimes and Elon Musk welcomed baby boy X Æ A-Xii in 2020 after dating for a period of two years. The two announced their split in 2021 and told Page Six that they have been "semi-separated." "We are semi-separated but still love each other, see each other frequently and are on great terms...It’s mostly that my work at SpaceX and Tesla requires me to be primarily in Texas or traveling overseas and her work is primarily in LA. She’s staying with me now and Baby X is in the adjacent room," Musk had noted while separating with Grimes.

What do you think of Grimes' photo?

