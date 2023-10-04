Grimes sues Elon Musk over their three children citing ‘petition to establish parental relationship’

Claire Boucher, the artist known as Grimes, has filed a "petition to establish parental relationship" on September 29, according to court records, according to The San Francisco Standard. While the exact details of the filing remain private, this legal move typically seeks a court order to officially recognize the legal parents of a child, often required in cases involving unmarried couples. Family attorney Deborah Dubroff explains that such petitions are often accompanied by demands for child support or custody rights.

Unveiling the legal aspect

As of Monday, no requests for child support or custody rights had been filed in this case. Grimes and Elon Musk, who never married, parted ways in September 2021, despite having three children together: X Æ A-Xii, Exa Dark Sideræl Musk, and Tau Techno Mechanicus.

A complex family dynamic

Elon Musk, who has had three divorces, is known for his extensive family, which includes 11 children. Among them are five from a previous marriage: twins Griffin and Vivian, along with triplets Damian, Saxon, and Kai.

Beyond the personal matters involving Grimes and Musk, Elon Musk's influence extends to the realm of technology and social media. After purchasing the social media platform X in April 2022, he has embarked on a series of controversial changes, such as renaming it simply "X" and unveiling grand plans to transform it into an all-encompassing "everything app." Additionally, Musk found himself in hot water with the city over unauthorized office modifications and a blindingly bright sign at X's San Francisco headquarters, further adding to his multifaceted public profile.

